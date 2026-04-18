Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Argus

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Argus' price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.79.

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Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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