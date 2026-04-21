Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.55.

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Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

PLD opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after acquiring an additional 339,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,050,397,000 after acquiring an additional 678,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 516,765 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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