Promising Agriculture Stocks To Consider - November 29th

Deere & Company, Corteva, and Bunge Global are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing, supplying, or processing agricultural goods and services—such as farm-equipment manufacturers, seed and agrochemical firms, fertilizer producers, commodity traders, and food processors. Investors buy them to gain exposure to crop and livestock markets and global food demand; their performance is often tied to commodity prices, weather and yields, input costs, and agricultural policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

