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Promising Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five agriculture stocks to watch: Deere & Company, Corteva, Bunge Global, Valmont Industries, and Cal-Maine Foods. These names had the highest dollar trading volume among agriculture stocks in recent days.
  • Deere and Corteva stand out as core agriculture plays, with Deere focused on farm equipment and related services, while Corteva supplies seeds and crop protection technologies designed to improve yields and resilience.
  • Bunge, Valmont, and Cal-Maine offer different ways to gain exposure to agriculture, ranging from commodity processing and food products to irrigation and infrastructure equipment, as well as egg production and distribution.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Deere & Company.

Deere & Company, Corteva, Bunge Global, Valmont Industries, and Cal-Maine Foods are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are tied to farming, crop production, fertilizers, seeds, farm equipment, irrigation, food processing, or agricultural commodities. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to the agricultural sector and can be influenced by factors such as weather, commodity prices, global food demand, government policies, and input costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BG

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALM

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

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