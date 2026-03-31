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Promising Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified Deere & Company (DE), Corteva (CTVA), and Valmont Industries (VMI) as the three agriculture stocks to watch, citing their highest recent dollar trading volume among agriculture names.
  • The firms differ by focus: DE manufactures farm, construction, forestry, and turf equipment (with financial services), CTVA develops seeds and crop‑protection/trait technologies, and VMI produces infrastructure and agricultural poles, steel and composite structures for utilities and irrigation.
  • Agriculture stocks offer exposure to commodity prices, weather and seasonal cycles, global food demand, and regulatory/technological changes, factors that can drive both volatility and long‑term growth for investors.
  • Interested in Deere & Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deere & Company, Corteva, and Valmont Industries are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, processing, supplying, or supporting agricultural goods and services — for example seed and agrochemical makers, fertilizer and farm-equipment manufacturers, commodity traders, and food processors. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to factors like commodity prices, weather and seasonal cycles, global food demand, and regulatory or technological changes, which can drive both volatility and long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deere & Company Right Now?

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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