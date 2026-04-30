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Promising Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are MarketBeat’s top airline stocks to watch, ranked by the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • All three are major network carriers with extensive domestic hubs and international routes, giving investors exposure to both passenger and cargo demand across global markets.
  • Airline stocks are inherently cyclical and volatile, sensitive to fuel prices, travel demand, economic conditions, labor issues, and regulatory or health events, which are key risks for investors to consider.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation, representing ownership in those airline businesses. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to airline revenues and costs and tend to be cyclical and volatile, reacting strongly to factors like fuel prices, travel demand, economic conditions, labor issues, and regulatory or health-related events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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