Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Promising Biotech Stocks To Consider - July 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Danaher, Medpace, argenx, Advanced Biomed, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals were highlighted by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the biotech stocks to watch, based on their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article emphasizes that biotech stocks are typically high-risk, high-reward investments, with prices heavily influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patents, and scientific breakthroughs.
  • The five companies span different parts of the biotech sector, including therapeutics, clinical development services, liquid biopsy technology, and cystic fibrosis treatments, showing the variety of business models in the group.
  • Interested in Danaher? Here are five stocks we like better.

Danaher, Medpace, argenex, Advanced Biomed, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that develop products or technologies based on biology, such as drugs, vaccines, gene therapies, diagnostic tools, or medical devices. For stock market investors, these stocks are often viewed as high-risk, high-reward investments because their value can change sharply depending on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patents, and scientific breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Medpace (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

Advanced Biomed (ADVB)

Our Mission We are committed to the application research of integrating semiconductor technology and biotechnology. Through the enrichment, capture, and identification of circulating tumor cells and related tumor marker cells in the field of liquid biopsy, we aim to provide cancer patients with rapid and affordable assay products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADVB

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Danaher Right Now?

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines