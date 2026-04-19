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Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Today - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Canadian Natural Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Celsius (CELH), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) as the Canadian stocks to watch today, citing that they had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • CNQ is a major oil and gas producer with significant exposure to heavy crude, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil, positioning it in plays related to heavy crude supply.
  • CELH is a global maker of functional energy drinks and supplements, while CM is a diversified bank serving personal, commercial, and wealth clients across Canada, the U.S., and internationally.
  • Interested in Canadian Natural Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated in or primarily operate out of Canada, giving investors a fractional ownership stake and a claim on the company’s assets and earnings. They are typically traded on Canadian exchanges (like the TSX and TSXV) or listed abroad as ADRs, and are used by investors to gain exposure to the Canadian economy and sectors—while carrying country- and currency-specific risks (for example commodity and financial-sector concentration). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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