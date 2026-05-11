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Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tilray Brands, Cronos Group, and Akanda are highlighted as the cannabis stocks to watch today, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent trading volume.
  • Tilray Brands (TLRY) focuses on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing, and distribution, with operations across multiple countries including Canada, Germany, and Australia.
  • Cronos Group (CRON) cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany under brands such as Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tilray Brands.

Tilray Brands, Cronos Group, and Akanda are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the legal cannabis industry, including businesses involved in growing, processing, distributing, or selling marijuana and hemp products. For stock market investors, the term typically refers to companies whose performance may be influenced by cannabis legalization, regulation, consumer demand, and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRON

Akanda (AKAN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAN

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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