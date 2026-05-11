Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today - May 11th

Tilray Brands, Cronos Group, and Akanda are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the legal cannabis industry, including businesses involved in growing, processing, distributing, or selling marijuana and hemp products. For stock market investors, the term typically refers to companies whose performance may be influenced by cannabis legalization, regulation, consumer demand, and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

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Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRON

Akanda (AKAN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAN

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