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Promising Casino Stocks To Follow Now - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DraftKings, MGM Resorts, Rush Street Interactive, Red Rock Resorts, and Super Group were highlighted as the five casino stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent trading activity.
  • The article says these companies had the highest dollar trading volume among casino stocks over the past several days, making them the most actively watched names in the group.
  • Each company represents a different slice of the gaming industry, from online sports betting and iGaming to traditional casino resorts and entertainment properties.
  • Interested in DraftKings? Here are five stocks we like better.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Rush Street Interactive, Red Rock Resorts, and Super Group (SGHC) are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. **Casino stocks** are shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos, resorts, gaming venues, or other gambling-related businesses. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies whose performance is closely tied to gambling revenue, tourism, consumer spending, and regulatory conditions in the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DraftKings Right Now?

Before you consider DraftKings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DraftKings wasn't on the list.

While DraftKings currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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