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Promising Chinese Stocks Worth Watching - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Charming Medical logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified five high-volume Chinese stocks: Charming Medical (MCTA), Diageo (DEO), Regencell Bioscience (RGC), UP Fintech (TIGR) and RBB Bancorp (RBB) based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • The group spans sectors—from TCM/biotech and consumer alcohol to online brokerage and community banking—but investors seeking China exposure should weigh specific risks like currency fluctuations, different accounting/governance standards, and heightened regulatory or political influence.
  • Interested in Charming Medical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Charming Medical, Diageo, Regencell Bioscience, UP Fintech, and RBB Bancorp are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Chinese stocks" are shares of companies that are incorporated in or derive most of their revenue from China (including firms listed on mainland exchanges like Shanghai and Shenzhen, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as H‑shares, or abroad via ADRs). Investors use them to gain exposure to China's economy and growth potential, but they also carry specific risks such as currency fluctuations, different accounting and governance standards, and heightened regulatory and political influence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Charming Medical Right Now?

Before you consider Charming Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charming Medical wasn't on the list.

While Charming Medical currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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