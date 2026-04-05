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Promising Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven high-dollar-volume "Dividend" picks to watch: SQQQ, NKE, CVX, UNH, TSLL, BP, and VZ.
  • Note that two entries, SQQQ and TSLL, are leveraged/inverse ETFs (SQQQ targets −3x daily NASDAQ‑100; TSLL targets 2x daily TSLA) and are not typical long‑term dividend-income investments.
  • MarketBeat reminds investors to weigh dividend yield, payout ratio, and sustainability; these selections were based on recent dollar trading volume rather than solely on dividend fundamentals.
  • Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, NIKE, Chevron, UnitedHealth Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, BP, and Verizon Communications are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically in cash or additional shares. Investors buy them to generate income and potentially reduce portfolio volatility, but should consider the dividend yield, payout ratio, and the company’s ability to sustain payments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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