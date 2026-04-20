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Promising Financial Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener highlights five Financial stocks to watch: HOOD (Robinhood), COIN (Coinbase), JPM (JPMorgan Chase), BAC (Bank of America) and QXO, each among the highest dollar trading volume Financial stocks in recent days.
  • The list spans fintech/crypto platforms (Robinhood, Coinbase), large diversified banks (JPMorgan, Bank of America) and a business-application/consulting firm (QXO), offering exposure to interest-rate movements, credit cycles and crypto/fintech growth.
  • MarketBeat notes investors commonly evaluate these financial stocks using metrics such as net interest margin, loan quality, underwriting performance and regulatory capital when assessing their prospects.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and QXO are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide financial services—such as banks, insurance companies, brokerages, asset managers, and fintech firms. For investors, they offer exposure to interest-rate movements, credit cycles and economic growth, and are commonly evaluated by metrics like net interest margin, loan quality, underwriting performance and regulatory capital. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

QXO (QXO)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QXO

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

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While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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