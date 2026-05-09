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Promising Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
NWTN logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • NWTN and Nuvve were highlighted by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the green energy stocks to watch today, based on having the highest dollar trading volume over the last several days.
  • NWTN Inc. develops smart passenger vehicles and green energy solutions, including electric vehicles like the Supersport coupe and smart mobility models such as MUSE and ADA.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. focuses on vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, letting EV batteries store and sell unused energy back to the grid while supporting vehicle and fleet energy needs.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NWTN.

NWTN, NWTN, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, developing, or supporting energy sources and technologies with lower environmental impact, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and energy storage. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to the transition toward cleaner energy, but they can also be more volatile because their performance may depend on government policy, commodity prices, technology adoption, and changes in demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NWTN Right Now?

Before you consider NWTN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWTN wasn't on the list.

While NWTN currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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