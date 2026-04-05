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Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlighted five Growth stocks to watch today: Prologis (PLD), Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), and Tyra Biosciences (TYRA).
  • These companies posted the highest dollar trading volume among Growth stocks recently and exemplify growth equities, which typically trade at higher valuations, aim for rapid revenue/earnings expansion, and carry greater volatility and risk.
  • Notable specifics: Prologis is a global logistics real estate leader with roughly 1.2 billion sq. ft. across 19 countries; Ascendis markets SKYTROFA for growth hormone deficiency, and Tyra develops FGFR-targeted therapies using its SNÅP precision-medicine platform.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Prologis, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Teledyne Technologies, Hamilton Lane, and Tyra Biosciences are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow significantly faster than the overall market, and investors buy them primarily for capital appreciation rather than income. These firms often reinvest profits into expansion and typically trade at higher valuation multiples reflecting future growth expectations. Because their prices depend heavily on anticipated future performance, growth stocks can be more volatile and carry higher risk than value or dividend-paying stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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