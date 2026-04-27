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Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marvell Technology (MRVL), International Business Machines (IBM), and Vertiv (VRT) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top infrastructure stocks by recent dollar trading volume.
  • Marvell supplies data‑infrastructure semiconductors, IBM provides hybrid cloud and AI platforms and services, and Vertiv designs and services critical digital infrastructure for data centers and networks.
  • Infrastructure stocks typically offer stable, income-oriented cash flows and dividends from regulated or contracted revenues, but they remain vulnerable to interest‑rate moves, construction and regulatory risks, and broader economic cycles.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Marvell Technology, International Business Machines, and Vertiv are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain the physical systems and services that support the economy—such as utilities, toll roads, airports, rail, ports, energy pipelines, and telecommunications networks. For investors, they typically offer relatively stable, long-term cash flows and dividends because of regulated or contracted revenues, making them defensive, income-oriented holdings, though they remain exposed to interest-rate moves, construction and regulatory risks, and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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