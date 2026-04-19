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Promising Leisure Stocks To Follow Today - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Royal Caribbean Cruises logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Caribbean (RCL), Carnival (CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) are flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the leisure stocks to watch today after recording the highest dollar trading volume among leisure names in recent days.
  • The leisure sector is highly cyclical and sensitive to consumer confidence, discretionary income, seasonality, and travel trends, so these cruise stocks can be volatile depending on broader economic and travel conditions.
  • All three are major global cruise operators—Royal Caribbean runs 65 ships across multiple brands, while Carnival and Norwegian also operate several well-known cruise lines and worldwide itineraries—and MarketBeat offers research reports on each name for further analysis.
  • Interested in Royal Caribbean Cruises? Here are five stocks we like better.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide nonessential recreational goods and services—such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, restaurants, live entertainment, and travel operators. For investors, they sit in the consumer discretionary space and tend to be cyclical, sensitive to consumer confidence, discretionary income, seasonality, and broader economic and travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Right Now?

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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