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Promising Metaverse Stocks To Consider - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener highlights the metaverse-focused companies featured in the article as LAWR (Robot Consulting), GMM (Global Mofy AI), EDHL (Everbright Digital) and HUBCW (HUB Cyber Security) among the highest dollar-volume metaverse stocks recently.
  • Each company targets a different piece of the metaverse stack: Robot Consulting offers a cloud HR platform and plans expansion into legal tech/metaverse, Global Mofy AI builds virtual content and 3D/AI tools, Everbright Digital provides integrated digital marketing and metaverse services, and HUB Cyber Security supplies metaverse and quantum-secured cybersecurity solutions.
  • These names provide thematic, growth-oriented exposure to immersive digital worlds but carry heightened risks from uncertain adoption, heavy R&D costs, regulatory issues and volatile valuations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Robot Consulting.

Robot Consulting, Global Mofy AI, Everbright Digital, and HUB Cyber Security are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that develop, enable, or monetize virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality environments and their supporting infrastructure—including AR/VR hardware and software, gaming and social platforms, 3D content tools, cloud and networking services, semiconductors, and virtual-goods/payment providers. For investors, they represent a thematic, often growth-oriented and speculative segment that offers exposure to potential long-term adoption of immersive digital worlds but carries heightened risks from uncertain consumer uptake, heavy R&D costs, regulatory issues, and volatile valuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robot Consulting Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robot Consulting wasn't on the list.

While Robot Consulting currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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