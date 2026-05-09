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Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Onto Innovation logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Onto Innovation (ONTO), NVE (NVEC), and Nano Dimension (NNDM) were highlighted as the three nanotechnology stocks to watch, based on recent trading volume. MarketBeat notes these names as the most actively traded in the group over the past several days.
  • Onto Innovation develops process control tools, optical metrology systems, lithography products, and yield-management software used in semiconductor manufacturing and packaging. Its business is tied to advanced inspection and measurement technologies.
  • NVE focuses on spintronics-based devices such as sensors and couplers, while Nano Dimension offers additive manufacturing systems including 3D printers for electronics, polymers, and metal/ceramic parts. Both companies operate in specialized nanotech applications with growth tied to commercialization and innovation.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Onto Innovation, NVE, and Nano Dimension are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or use nanotechnology, meaning they work with materials and devices at the atomic or molecular scale. For stock market investors, these companies are often seen as growth-oriented and potentially high-risk, since their success may depend on innovation, research breakthroughs, and commercialization in fields like medicine, electronics, energy, and advanced materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Onto Innovation Right Now?

Before you consider Onto Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onto Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Onto Innovation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

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