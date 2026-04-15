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Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Prima BioMed logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags five penny stocks to watch — Prima BioMed/Immutep (IMMP), Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE), FREYR Battery (FREY), TCTM Kids IT Education/Tarena (VSA), and Bitfarms (BITF) — selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among penny stocks in recent days.
  • Penny stocks are typically shares trading under $5 and carry low liquidity, high volatility, limited public information, and an elevated risk of price manipulation, making them highly speculative investments.
  • Notable company notes: Immutep (IMMP) is a clinical-stage biotech developing LAG‑3 immunotherapies, while Bitfarms (BITF) runs cryptocurrency mining server farms across North and South America.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Prima BioMed.

Prima BioMed, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, FREYR Battery, TCTM Kids IT Education, and Bitfarms are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies—typically trading for less than $5 per share under SEC guidelines—and are often found on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity, high volatility, limited public information, and a greater risk of price manipulation, making them highly speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Prima BioMed (IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMMP

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

FREYR Battery (FREY)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FREY

TCTM Kids IT Education (VSA)

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSA

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prima BioMed Right Now?

Before you consider Prima BioMed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prima BioMed wasn't on the list.

While Prima BioMed currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

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