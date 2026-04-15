Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 15th

Prima BioMed, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, FREYR Battery, TCTM Kids IT Education, and Bitfarms are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies—typically trading for less than $5 per share under SEC guidelines—and are often found on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity, high volatility, limited public information, and a greater risk of price manipulation, making them highly speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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Prima BioMed (IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMMP

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

FREYR Battery (FREY)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FREY

TCTM Kids IT Education (VSA)

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSA

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Further Reading

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