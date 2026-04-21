Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 21st

Beyond Meat, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Local Bounti, XORTX Therapeutics, Flag Ship Acquisition, Click, and Sidus Space are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are very low-priced shares—generally trading for less than $5 per share in the U.S.—often issued by small companies and frequently traded on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. They typically have low liquidity, small market capitalizations, high volatility, and a greater risk of fraud or manipulation, making them highly speculative and risky for most investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get Beyond Meat alerts: Sign Up

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYND

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFAI

Local Bounti (LOCL)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOCL

XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX)

Xyratex Ltd (Xyratex) is a provider of data storage technology, including modular solutions for the enterprise data storage industry and hard disk drive (HDD) capital equipment for the HDD industry. Xyratex operates in two segments: Networked Storage Solutions (NSS) and Storage Infrastructure (SI). Its NSS products are primarily HDD based data storage subsystems and solutions, which it provides to original equipment manufacturers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XRTX

Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETHZ

Click (CLIK)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLIK

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIDU

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Beyond Meat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Beyond Meat wasn't on the list.

While Beyond Meat currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here