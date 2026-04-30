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Promising Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names Viking (VIK), Almonty Industries (ALM), and Frontline (FRO) as the shipping stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Shipping stocks are cyclical and often volatile, with profits tied to global trade volumes, freight and charter rates (e.g., the Baltic Dry Index), fuel costs, and shipping capacity—key risks for investors to monitor.
  • Company notes: Viking operates a fleet of 92 ships across river, ocean, and expedition segments, while Almonty mines, processes, and ships tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira mine in Portugal.
  • Five stocks we like better than Viking.

Viking, Almonty Industries, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate, or provide services to ocean-going vessels—such as container, tanker, bulk carrier, and logistics firms—whose revenues come largely from moving goods by sea. For investors, these stocks are cyclical and often volatile because their profits depend on global trade volumes, freight and charter rates (e.g., the Baltic Dry Index), fuel costs, and shipping capacity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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