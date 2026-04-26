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Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flagged Viking (VIK), Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Almonty Industries (ALM) as the top shipping stocks by recent dollar trading volume, noting shipping names are highly cyclical and tied to global trade, freight rates, fuel costs and regulatory changes.
  • Viking (VIK) is a passenger cruise and river operator with a fleet of 92 ships (81 river vessels, 9 ocean ships and 2 expedition ships), making it a major leisure-shipping exposure to watch.
  • Scorpio Tankers (STNG) operates a fleet of 110 owned/leased tankers (including 39 LR2, 57 MR and 14 Handymax), while Almonty (ALM) is actually a tungsten producer that mines and ships concentrate from its Panasqueira mine in Portugal, so its inclusion reflects shipping activity rather than traditional vessel operations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Viking.

Viking, Scorpio Tankers, and Almonty Industries are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, charter or provide services to merchant vessels and the maritime transport sector — including container lines, dry-bulk and tanker operators, port operators and ship-management firms. For investors they tend to be highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates (e.g., the Baltic Dry Index), fuel costs and regulatory changes, which can make them volatile but closely tied to macroeconomic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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