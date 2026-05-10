Promising Shipping Stocks Worth Watching - May 10th

Scorpio Tankers, Viking, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Shipping stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate ships and other vessels used to transport goods such as oil, grain, containers, and raw materials. For stock market investors, the term refers to a sector whose performance is often tied to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs, and broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

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Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

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