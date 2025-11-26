Free Trial
Promising Solar Stocks To Follow Now - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
First Solar logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five solar stocks to watch: First Solar (FSLR), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI), Sunrun (RUN), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) had the highest recent dollar trading volume among solar-sector names.
  • Company highlights: First Solar is noted for its thin‑film PV modules and lower‑carbon approach, Enphase focuses on microinverters and home energy systems, and Sunrun and Canadian Solar offer solar installations plus battery storage solutions.
  • Risks and a notable oddity: Investors gain renewable‑energy exposure but face volatile returns from policy, technology, and commodity swings — and Solaris (SEI) is a surprising inclusion, as it primarily makes mobile proppant systems for oil and gas rather than conventional solar equipment.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

First Solar, Enphase Energy, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Sunrun, and Canadian Solar are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is in the solar energy sector — including manufacturers of solar panels and components, inverter and battery makers, installers and project developers, and related service providers. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to growth in renewable energy and decarbonization trends, but these investments can be volatile because they are sensitive to policy changes, technological shifts, and commodity price cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

