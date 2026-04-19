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Promising Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GE Aerospace (GE), Rocket Lab (RKLB) and Boeing (BA) are MarketBeat's top space stocks to watch, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among space-related names in recent days.
  • Space stocks are viewed as a growth-oriented but high-risk segment, marked by large upfront capital requirements, long development and regulatory timelines, technical and geopolitical uncertainties, and potential for volatile yet outsized returns.
  • The firms differ by focus: GE Aerospace supplies jet engines and defense propulsion systems, Rocket Lab provides small/medium launch services and spacecraft solutions, and Boeing builds commercial aircraft as well as satellites, missile defense and human spaceflight/launch systems.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core business involves space-related activities—such as satellite and launch manufacturing, satellite services, earth observation and communications, space tourism, ground systems, and related software—whether as pure-play firms or divisions of larger aerospace and defense companies. Investors treat them as a growth-oriented but high-risk segment, characterized by large upfront capital requirements, long development and regulatory timelines, technical and geopolitical uncertainties, and the potential for volatile but outsized returns if commercial space markets expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace Right Now?

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

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