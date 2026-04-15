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Promising Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Avis Budget Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Avis Budget Group (CAR), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), and United Airlines (UAL) as the transportation stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume and ones to watch.
  • Transportation stocks are cyclical and closely tied to freight and passenger demand, making them sensitive to economic growth, fuel prices, capacity and regulation and often a barometer of broader economic activity.
  • Business snapshots: CAR operates vehicle rental and car-sharing services; BRK.B spans insurance, freight rail and utility businesses; and UAL provides global passenger and cargo air transportation plus related services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and United Airlines are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies that move people or goods or provide the infrastructure and services that enable those movements — for example, airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms, parcel carriers, ports and logistics providers. For investors, these stocks are closely tied to freight and passenger demand and are therefore cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, fuel prices, capacity and regulation, often serving as a barometer of broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Avis Budget Group Right Now?

Before you consider Avis Budget Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avis Budget Group wasn't on the list.

While Avis Budget Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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