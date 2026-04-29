Promising Transportation Stocks To Watch Today - April 29th

Avis Budget Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Old Dominion Freight Line, Valero Energy, FTAI Aviation, American Airlines Group, and Union Pacific are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies that move people and goods—airlines, railroads, trucking firms, ocean carriers, couriers and logistics providers—whose revenues and margins depend on freight/passenger volumes, fuel costs and route capacity. Investors treat them as cyclical, often economically sensitive plays and potential bellwethers for trade and growth, useful for sector rotation or diversification but exposed to commodity-price swings, regulation and operational disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

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Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

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