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Promising Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, and Travelers Companies are the three travel-related stocks MarketBeat says are worth watching right now because they recently saw the highest dollar trading volume in the sector.
  • Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia Group (EXPE) are major online travel platforms, with businesses focused on booking accommodations and travel services through brands like Booking.com, Priceline, Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo.
  • Travelers Companies (TRV) is included because it operates in insurance rather than travel services, offering commercial and personal property and casualty coverage across business, bond, specialty, and personal insurance segments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Booking, Expedia Group, and Travelers Companies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies in the travel and tourism industry, such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online booking platforms, and rental car companies. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to businesses whose revenues and profits are closely tied to consumer travel demand, making them sensitive to factors like economic conditions, fuel prices, and global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booking Right Now?

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

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