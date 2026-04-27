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Promising Water Stocks To Watch Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Coca‑Cola (KO), NuScale Power (SMR), and IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) as the three "Water stocks" with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • They tie to water in different ways: Coca‑Cola via bottled beverages and water products, NuScale via modular light‑water reactors that can support desalination and process heat, and IDEXX through water‑quality testing and related products.
  • Investors view water stocks as a thematic/defensive play on rising water demand and scarcity, but should weigh sector risks such as heavy regulation, regional water‑rights issues, and capital‑intensive projects.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CocaCola, NuScale Power, and IDEXX Laboratories are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Water stocks" are shares of companies whose core businesses are tied to the collection, treatment, distribution, storage, infrastructure, or technology for freshwater and wastewater—this includes utilities, pipe and pump manufacturers, treatment-chemical and filtration companies, meter and sensor makers, and even bottled-water firms. Investors treat them as a thematic or defensive play on increasing global water demand and scarcity, while noting sector-specific risks such as heavy regulation, regional water-rights issues, and capital-intensive projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CocaCola Right Now?

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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