Promising Water Stocks To Watch Now - April 27th

CocaCola, NuScale Power, and IDEXX Laboratories are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Water stocks" are shares of companies whose core businesses are tied to the collection, treatment, distribution, storage, infrastructure, or technology for freshwater and wastewater—this includes utilities, pipe and pump manufacturers, treatment-chemical and filtration companies, meter and sensor makers, and even bottled-water firms. Investors treat them as a thematic or defensive play on increasing global water demand and scarcity, while noting sector-specific risks such as heavy regulation, regional water-rights issues, and capital-intensive projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

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CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

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