ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $270.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $286.56 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from ProPetro's conference call:

ProPetro announced a strategic framework agreement with Caterpillar securing up to ~2.1 GW of additional ProPWR capacity (bringing total expected capacity to ~2.6 GW by year-end 2031), materially expanding its power-as-a-service backlog and addressable market.

securing up to ~2.1 GW of additional ProPWR capacity (bringing total expected capacity to ~2.6 GW by year-end 2031), materially expanding its power-as-a-service backlog and addressable market. Management raised full-year 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $540–$610 million (up from $390–$435M), driven largely by ~ $400–$450M of ProPWR equipment spending, increasing near‑term funding needs despite available financing tools.

(up from $390–$435M), driven largely by ~ $400–$450M of ProPWR equipment spending, increasing near‑term funding needs despite available financing tools. The completions business showed resilience—Q1 revenue of $271M and Adjusted EBITDA of $36M—while company highlights structural market tightening (attrition of smaller competitors and very limited spare frac capacity) that could support improved pricing and utilization over time.

Fleet positioning is a competitive strength: ~75% of the fleet is next‑generation (Tier IV DGB dual‑fuel and FORCE electric), next‑gen fleets are currently sold out, ProPetro expects to run ~12 fleets in Q2, and plans to buy out five FORCE electric leases to reduce future lease expense and increase commercial flexibility.

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ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,508,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.20 and a beta of 0.62. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUMP. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ProPetro in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ProPetro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

Further Reading

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