ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $15.08. ProPetro shares last traded at $18.2790, with a volume of 933,731 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,762.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. ProPetro's revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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