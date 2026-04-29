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Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Prosiebensat.1 Media logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before the open, falling from a prior close of $1.2125 to an opening and last-trade price of $1.14, on a volume of 6,083 shares.
  • The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a negative PE ratio (-5.70), 50- and 200-day simple moving averages of $1.19 and $1.34 respectively, and liquidity ratios below 1 with a debt-to-equity of 1.20.
  • Prosiebensat.1 is a leading German media and entertainment firm operating free-to-air channels like ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins and a diversified portfolio of digital and streaming services in German-speaking markets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Prosiebensat.1 Media.

Shares of Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.2125, but opened at $1.14. Prosiebensat.1 Media shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 6,083 shares.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE OTCMKTS: PBSFY is a leading German media and entertainment company headquartered in Unterföhring, a suburb of Munich. The company's core business centers on free-to-air television broadcasting, operating well-known channels such as ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins. Through these networks, Prosiebensat.1 delivers a broad mix of programming, including news, sports, entertainment formats and popular international series, targeting primarily German-speaking audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In addition to its linear broadcast activities, Prosiebensat.1 has developed a diversified portfolio of digital and streaming services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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