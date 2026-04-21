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Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Prosiebensat.1 Media logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Prosiebensat.1 stock gapped up pre-market, opening at $1.25 versus the prior close of $1.08 and last trading at $1.25 on a volume of 2,880 shares.
  • Technically the 50‑day SMA is $1.21 and the 200‑day SMA is $1.35; the company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a negative P/E of -6.25, and relatively high leverage and weak liquidity (debt/equity 1.20, current ratio 0.72).
  • Prosiebensat.1 is a leading German media company operating free‑to‑air channels like ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins, with a growing portfolio of digital and streaming services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.25. Prosiebensat.1 Media shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,880 shares traded.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Trading Up 9.2%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE OTCMKTS: PBSFY is a leading German media and entertainment company headquartered in Unterföhring, a suburb of Munich. The company's core business centers on free-to-air television broadcasting, operating well-known channels such as ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins. Through these networks, Prosiebensat.1 delivers a broad mix of programming, including news, sports, entertainment formats and popular international series, targeting primarily German-speaking audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In addition to its linear broadcast activities, Prosiebensat.1 has developed a diversified portfolio of digital and streaming services.

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