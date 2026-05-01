Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.3 million.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

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Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.31. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $68.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.07 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Proto Labs news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,071,560. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company's stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

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