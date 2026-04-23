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Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Prysmian logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) from a "hold" to a "strong-buy" in its latest report.
  • Analyst views are mixed—one strong buy, two buys and two holds—resulting in a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy", with recent downgrades from Berenberg and Deutsche Bank while Citigroup reaffirmed a buy.
  • The stock opened at $71.00, has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a high trailing P/E (~133.6), and is trading near its 12‑month high of $72.64, reflecting recent price strength amid a stretched valuation.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Prysmian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prysmian from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prysmian currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRYMY

Prysmian Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a PE ratio of 133.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Prysmian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prysmian Group is a leading global manufacturer of cables and systems for energy and telecoms, operating under the OTCMKTS ticker PRYMY. The company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-technology cables that deliver power and data in a broad range of applications, from high-voltage subsea transmission to fiber-optic networks for telecommunications. Its core mission is to enable efficient energy transmission and advanced digital connectivity for utilities, industrial and infrastructure customers worldwide.

The group’s product portfolio spans power cables for high-voltage and extra-high-voltage transmission, medium- and low-voltage distribution cables, flexible industrial cables, and specialty cables for renewable energy installations.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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