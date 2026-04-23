Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Prysmian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prysmian from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prysmian currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRYMY

Prysmian Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a PE ratio of 133.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian Group is a leading global manufacturer of cables and systems for energy and telecoms, operating under the OTCMKTS ticker PRYMY. The company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-technology cables that deliver power and data in a broad range of applications, from high-voltage subsea transmission to fiber-optic networks for telecommunications. Its core mission is to enable efficient energy transmission and advanced digital connectivity for utilities, industrial and infrastructure customers worldwide.

The group’s product portfolio spans power cables for high-voltage and extra-high-voltage transmission, medium- and low-voltage distribution cables, flexible industrial cables, and specialty cables for renewable energy installations.

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