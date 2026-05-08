PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.49, but opened at $73.44. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $73.5120, with a volume of 562,521 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.42. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. The business had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PTC Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.21.

View Our Latest Report on PTCT

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $202,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 394,070 shares in the company, valued at $27,943,503.70. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,061,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. This represents a 65.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,621. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,803,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $668,691,000 after purchasing an additional 514,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,918,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $301,856,000 after buying an additional 224,481 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $368,587,000 after buying an additional 1,077,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $319,497,000 after buying an additional 1,071,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $314,339,000 after buying an additional 891,690 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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