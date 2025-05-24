PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

PTLE stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. PTL has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PTL stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ptl Ltd (NASDAQ:PTLE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.12% of PTL at the end of the most recent quarter.

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

