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Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Public Storage logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Public Storage declared a quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share, payable June 30 to holders of record on June 15, implying a $12.00 annual payout and an approximate 3.9% yield.
  • The payout ratio is currently 113.1%, meaning dividends are being supported by the balance sheet today, but analysts expect roughly $16.9–$17.5 in EPS next year which would lower the expected payout ratio to about 69%.
  • Public Storage beat Q1 EPS estimates ($2.71 vs. $2.42), reported roughly flat revenue, and set FY2026 guidance of $16.35–$17.00 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Public Storage.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Public Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Public Storage has a payout ratio of 113.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $309.36 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.54 and a 52-week high of $313.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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Dividend History for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

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