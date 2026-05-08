Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $276.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Public Storage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $309.78.

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Public Storage Stock Up 0.9%

Public Storage stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.08. The stock had a trading volume of 93,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,085. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $313.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $293.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Public Storage by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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