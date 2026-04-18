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Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Pulse Seismic logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock technicals: Pulse Seismic's shares crossed above their 200-day moving average (C$3.59), trading as high as C$4.24 and finishing at C$4.24 on volume of 68,447 shares, up about 2.4%.
  • Earnings and profitability: The company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.04 on C$6.60M revenue, with a net margin of 45.25% and return on equity of 110.53%; analysts forecast roughly C$0.0408 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Financial position and dividend: Pulse Seismic has a market cap of C$215M and a P/E of 9.22, strong liquidity (quick ratio 7.28, current ratio 4.93) with D/E 1.06, and pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.0175 (annualized C$0.07, yield 1.7%, DPR 14.67%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$4.24. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 68,447 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 2.4%

The company's fifty day moving average is C$4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 110.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0407643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Pulse Seismic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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