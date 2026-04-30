PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

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PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.45. The company had a trading volume of 204,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $95.20 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.PulteGroup's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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