PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup's Q1 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.21.

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PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $122.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $144.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $2,078,809.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,940.22. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O'meara sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $542,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,521.51. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $8,146,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 735,921 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $86,294,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Key PulteGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI upgraded PHM to Outperform and set a $146 price target (roughly +19% upside from recent levels), citing a historic buy signal for homebuilders — a clear catalyst lifting sentiment and trading interest. Evercore ISI upgrades PulteGroup (PHM)

Evercore ISI upgraded PHM to Outperform and set a $146 price target (roughly +19% upside from recent levels), citing a historic buy signal for homebuilders — a clear catalyst lifting sentiment and trading interest. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and headlines from multiple outlets (247WallStreet, Investing.com) amplified the Evercore call, driving buying pressure across homebuilder names including PHM. Evercore upgrade coverage

Coverage and headlines from multiple outlets (247WallStreet, Investing.com) amplified the Evercore call, driving buying pressure across homebuilder names including PHM. Positive Sentiment: PulteGroup announced expansion of housing development activity (Russell 1000 coverage note), supporting growth visibility and reinforcing the upgrade-driven optimism among investors. PulteGroup expands housing development

PulteGroup announced expansion of housing development activity (Russell 1000 coverage note), supporting growth visibility and reinforcing the upgrade-driven optimism among investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and retail commentary questions valuation after a multi-year run (Is it too late to consider PHM?), providing balanced views that may temper further upside until fundamentals confirm continued strength. Is It Too Late To Consider PulteGroup (PHM)?

Analyst and retail commentary questions valuation after a multi-year run (Is it too late to consider PHM?), providing balanced views that may temper further upside until fundamentals confirm continued strength. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flagged PHM as a trending/actively watched stock, increasing attention and volume but not adding new company-specific fundamentals. Short-term volatility could rise as traders react to analyst notes. Zacks trending stock note

Zacks and other outlets flagged PHM as a trending/actively watched stock, increasing attention and volume but not adding new company-specific fundamentals. Short-term volatility could rise as traders react to analyst notes. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on PHM to $133, signaling some analyst caution and limiting upside from the current level — this acts as a counterweight to Evercore’s bullish call. Goldman Sachs cuts price target

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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