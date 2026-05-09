Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.69%.The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Puma Biotechnology's conference call:

ALISCA‑Lung1 interim: higher‑dose alisertib (60 mg) showed a median PFS of 4.2 months versus 1.7 months at 50 mg and activity is enriched in c‑MYC‑high tumors; dose escalation to 70 mg and a combination ALISCA‑Lung2 (with paclitaxel) are planned for H2 2026.

higher‑dose alisertib (60 mg) showed a median PFS of 4.2 months versus 1.7 months at 50 mg and activity is enriched in tumors; dose escalation to 70 mg and a combination ALISCA‑Lung2 (with paclitaxel) are planned for H2 2026. ALISCA‑Breast1 interim: alisertib plus endocrine therapy showed median PFS ~5.45–5.59 months in the 40–50 mg arms with stronger efficacy in biomarker subgroups (PIK3CA wild‑type, ESR1‑mutant and high c‑MYC ); enrollment will be expanded to biomarker‑focused cohorts and updated data are expected H2 2026.

alisertib plus endocrine therapy showed median PFS ~5.45–5.59 months in the 40–50 mg arms with stronger efficacy in biomarker subgroups (PIK3CA wild‑type, ESR1‑mutant and high ); enrollment will be expanded to biomarker‑focused cohorts and updated data are expected H2 2026. Financials & guidance: raised FY2026 net NERLYNX product revenue guidance to $202–206M , expects FY net income of $16–19M , and is now debt‑free after the final Athyrium payment with ~$101.5M in cash/marketable securities as of 3/31/2026.

raised FY2026 net NERLYNX product revenue guidance to , expects FY net income of , and is now debt‑free after the final Athyrium payment with ~$101.5M in cash/marketable securities as of 3/31/2026. Q1 commercial softness: Q1 net product revenue fell to $42.0M (2,328 ex‑factory bottles, down ~29% QoQ) driven in part by an estimated ~439‑bottle inventory drawdown at specialty channels; TRXs were down ~4% QoQ and demand declined ~6% QoQ despite higher NRX and enrollment trends.

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Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 755,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,164. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $381.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Puma Biotechnology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for oncology patients. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company focuses on advancing molecularly defined cancer treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

The company's lead product is neratinib, marketed under the brand name Nerlynx in the United States. Neratinib is an irreversible small‐molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target the HER2 receptor, and it received FDA approval in 2017 for extended adjuvant treatment of early‐stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

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