Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $6.23. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 182,822 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Puma Biotechnology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $311.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 5,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $29,482.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $916,733.16. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $105,910.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,145,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,018,191.88. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,937 shares of company stock valued at $257,513 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 88.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 366.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for oncology patients. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company focuses on advancing molecularly defined cancer treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

The company's lead product is neratinib, marketed under the brand name Nerlynx in the United States. Neratinib is an irreversible small‐molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target the HER2 receptor, and it received FDA approval in 2017 for extended adjuvant treatment of early‐stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

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