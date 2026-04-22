PureTech Health (PRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its H2 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect PureTech Health to post earnings of ($1.94) per share and revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming H2 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of PureTech Health worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health NASDAQ: PRTC is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on creating and developing first-in-class medicines across immunology, inflammation, oncology and neuroscience. The company operates through a model of incubating programs in-house and advancing selected assets into independent, value-creating entities. Its internal pipeline includes multiple clinical and preclinical candidates addressing fibrotic diseases, solid tumors and rare genetic disorders.

PureTech’s proprietary platform technologies span modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and cell-based therapies.

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