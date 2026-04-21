PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Shares Up 5.3% - Here's Why

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF - Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.3216 and last traded at $0.3160. Approximately 31,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 58,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

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PyroGenesis Canada Trading Up 5.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc NASDAQ: PYRGF is a Montreal‐based high‐technology company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced plasma processes and equipment. Leveraging proprietary plasma torches and plasma gasification systems, the company delivers solutions for the production of specialty metal powders, the destruction and recycling of waste streams, and industrial water treatment. PyroGenesis combines engineering expertise with patented plasma technology to serve environmentally driven industries seeking high‐efficiency, low‐emission processes.

The company's core offerings include plasma atomization systems for producing high‐purity metal powders used in additive manufacturing, plasma waste‐to‐energy units for safe destruction of hazardous and medical wastes, and plasma‐based water treatment modules capable of removing persistent contaminants.

Further Reading

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