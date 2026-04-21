Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Shares Up 5.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
PyroGenesis Canada logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of PyroGenesis Canada were up 5.3% on Monday, trading as high as $0.3216 and last at $0.3160, with about 31,908 shares changing hands—roughly 46% below its average daily volume.
  • The stock's technicals show a 50‑day SMA of $0.35 and a 200‑day SMA of $0.24; the company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million and a negative P/E of -5.27, indicating it is not currently profitable.
  • PyroGenesis is a Montreal‑based high‑technology firm that leverages proprietary plasma technology to produce specialty metal powders for additive manufacturing and to deliver waste‑to‑energy and industrial water‑treatment solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF - Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.3216 and last traded at $0.3160. Approximately 31,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 58,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

PyroGenesis Canada Trading Up 5.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

About PyroGenesis Canada

(Get Free Report)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc NASDAQ: PYRGF is a Montreal‐based high‐technology company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced plasma processes and equipment. Leveraging proprietary plasma torches and plasma gasification systems, the company delivers solutions for the production of specialty metal powders, the destruction and recycling of waste streams, and industrial water treatment. PyroGenesis combines engineering expertise with patented plasma technology to serve environmentally driven industries seeking high‐efficiency, low‐emission processes.

The company's core offerings include plasma atomization systems for producing high‐purity metal powders used in additive manufacturing, plasma waste‐to‐energy units for safe destruction of hazardous and medical wastes, and plasma‐based water treatment modules capable of removing persistent contaminants.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PyroGenesis Canada Right Now?

Before you consider PyroGenesis Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PyroGenesis Canada wasn't on the list.

While PyroGenesis Canada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines