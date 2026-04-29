Q1 Earnings Estimate for CRNX Issued By Lifesci Capital

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Lifesci Capital analyst K. Dellorusso forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.35) EPS.

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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,046.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 10,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $396,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,464.37. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $821,429.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 404,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,126,553.86. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 142,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics' research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Further Reading

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