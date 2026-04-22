Q1 Earnings Forecast for Immunocore Issued By HC Wainwright

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore's current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

IMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Immunocore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.89.

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Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.83. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $36,199.65. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Berman sold 5,965 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $192,967.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,859 shares in the company, valued at $189,538.65. The trade was a 50.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $619,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 51.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

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