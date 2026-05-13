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Q1 Earnings Forecast for Oculis Issued By HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Oculis logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oculis and raised its price target to $47, signaling continued analyst optimism despite recent weakness in the stock.
  • The firm also kept its 2027 earnings estimates negative, forecasting ($0.50) EPS in each quarter and ($1.97) for full-year 2027, underscoring expectations that Oculis will remain unprofitable for now.
  • Oculis recently reported a Q1 loss of ($0.63) per share, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49), while revenue of $0.26 million was roughly in line with expectations.
  • Interested in Oculis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Oculis in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis' current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oculis' Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.25 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,460.67% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oculis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oculis

Oculis Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.38. Oculis has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Oculis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,746,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 493,827 shares during the period. Gildi lifeyrissjodur bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,250,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,849,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oculis by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Oculis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oculis this week:

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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